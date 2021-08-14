TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $73,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 85.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,284,000 after purchasing an additional 110,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

