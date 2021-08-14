Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.05.

Shares of TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

