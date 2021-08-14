Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24). Approximately 55,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 136,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ten Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.90. The firm has a market cap of £173.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

