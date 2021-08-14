Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. 1,880,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

