Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

