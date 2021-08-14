Ternoa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $617,855.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $617,855.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,312.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00874100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

