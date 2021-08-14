TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 18,099 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

