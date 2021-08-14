Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,187. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.28. 164,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.