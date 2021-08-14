Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

