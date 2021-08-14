Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in The Southern by 56.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

