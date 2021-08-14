Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

