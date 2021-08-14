Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,474 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

