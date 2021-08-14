Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 206 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.