Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 278 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.22. 120,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,459. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

