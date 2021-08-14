Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 541 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 2,243,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

