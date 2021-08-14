Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.