TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.91.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$1.17 on Friday, hitting C$139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$2,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,787,688.08. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800 over the last three months.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

