TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.91.
TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of TFII stock traded down C$1.17 on Friday, hitting C$139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
