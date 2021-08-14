The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.
NYSE AZEK opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.
In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
