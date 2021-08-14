The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

