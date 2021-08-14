The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

AZEK stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Strike Price

