The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.
AZEK stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32.
In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
The AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
