The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

The AZEK stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

