The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $38,899,750 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $633.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.86. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $632.39 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

