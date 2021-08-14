The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells $300,960.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raphael J. Shemanski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Brink's alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $474,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.