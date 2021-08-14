The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,133,101 shares of company stock worth $627,049,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

