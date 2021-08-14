The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $326.60. 641,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,191. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

