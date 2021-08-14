The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $23.70. The ExOne shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 456,347 shares trading hands.

XONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.