The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

