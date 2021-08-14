The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.95. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.