The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.