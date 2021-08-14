The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WARFY. HSBC downgraded Wharf from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. Wharf has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

