The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €32.71 ($38.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

