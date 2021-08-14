The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price to $4.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.