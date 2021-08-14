The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.