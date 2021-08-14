The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

