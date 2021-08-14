The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

