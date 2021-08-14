The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LGL stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

