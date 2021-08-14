The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

