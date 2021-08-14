The Macerich Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

