The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of PNTG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

