The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

