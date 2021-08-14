The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

