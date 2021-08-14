The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

