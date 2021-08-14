The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

