The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 121.40 ($1.59). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 747,090 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

The stock has a market cap of £941.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.77.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

