The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.82.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

