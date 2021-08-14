The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $129,112 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

