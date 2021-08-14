The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 69.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

