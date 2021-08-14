The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,618.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 5,820,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

