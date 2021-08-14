The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

