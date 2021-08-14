The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.
