The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

